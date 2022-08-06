World

Taiwan's top defense official found dead amid growing China-Taiwan tension

Ou Yang Li-hsing was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung after assuming the post early this year.

The deputy head of the Taiwan Defence Ministry's research and development unit Ou Yang Li-hsing was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, Central News Agency reported. Officials are yet to ascertain the cause of Li-hsing's death, it said. He was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung after assuming the post early this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The shocking development comes amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan following United States (US) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was preceded by stern warnings from China that it will take resolute and aggressive measures" for its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Even before Pelosi's arrival, the Island's military was placed on high alert to 'prepare for war with China.

Details Li-hsing was overseeing several missile development projects

Li-hsing was recently recruited to oversee several missile development projects at the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The military-owned organization is attempting to double its annual missile manufacturing capacity to close to 500 this year as the island looks to increase its fighting strength in response to what it perceives as a growing military threat from China.

Drills China fired missiles near Taiwan

China had stepped up to show its military prowess only hours after Pelosi left the island nation. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets around Taiwan on Thursday in response to the "provocation" by the USA. The drills were conducted on smaller islands near Taiwan, in the Taiwan Strait, and even on land just 20 kilometers to Taiwan.

USA Overreaction, says US government

Meanwhile, the US government retaliated against China by calling its military drills an "overreaction." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China's military drills aimed at Taiwan represent a "significant escalation." "China has chosen to overreact and use Pelosi's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait," Blinked had told Reuters.

Sanctions China imposed economic sanctions

China also imposed sanctions on the import of fruits and seafood from Taiwan and halted sand supplies to the island on Wednesday following Pelosi's visit, which has sparked a diplomatic row among the countries. Notably, it's the first visit of any elected representative of the US to Taiwan in the last 25 years. China may also halt the shipment of natural sand to Taiwan.