Indian wanted in Australian murder case held in Delhi

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 25, 2022, 08:27 pm 2 min read

The bounty is the largest in the history of the Queensland Police

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested an Indian national accused of murdering a woman in Australia in October 2018. The accused, 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, fled Australia two days after the murder, leaving his wife and three children. The Queensland Police also announced a A$1 million (roughly Rs. 5.5cr or $670,000) reward for information on the accused—who was earlier working as a nurse—earlier this month.

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Singh, accused of murdering Toyah Cordingley—who was 24 at the time of the murder—came three weeks after the Queensland Police announced the reward for information on him.

However, the Delhi Police has not revealed details on when the accused will be handed over to Australian authorities.

The A$1M bounty is also reportedly the largest in the history of the Queensland Police.

Cordingley was walking her dog on a beach

As per the Queensland Police, Singh killed Cordingley on October 21, 2018, when she was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach. The cops said that Singh, the main suspect in the murder case, had fled the country just two days after he "committed the crime." Nearly four years later, the police announced the bounty on November 3, 2022, to help in arresting Singh.

Police launched a manhunt and announced a reward

A $1 million reward for information from the public has been announced as part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland.



🔗 https://t.co/siReX5piE2 pic.twitter.com/zpwODZIj3c — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 2, 2022

Accused reached India via Sydney

Singh, a native of Buttar Kalan in Amritsar, Punjab, was working as a nurse in Queensland's Innisfail. "We know that Singh departed Cairns on [October 22, 2018] the day after Toyah was murdered, and then flew from Sydney to India on the [October 23, 2018]. His arrival in India has been confirmed," a Queensland cop was quoted as saying on November 3 by PTI.