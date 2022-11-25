India

Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI chargesheet doesn't name Manish Sisodia

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 25, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Ealier, Sisodia demanded a thorough probe into the case in which 11 excise officials were suspended by the L-G

The first chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam was released on Friday. However, the document didn't mention Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was named as the prime accused in an FIR filed in August. Seven people have been named in the chargesheet, including AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Why does this story matter?

On recommendations of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, investigation agencies are probing alleged irregularities by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in issuing liquor licenses under its Excise Policy 2021-22.

AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, alleged the CBI is being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harass, intimidate, and jail AAP leaders till the Gujarat elections are over.

CBI earlier checked Sisodia's locker

The CBI on Friday said they are still investigating Sisodia's involvement in the case. The investigation agency raided Sisodia's residence and later checked his bank locker in August. The CBI arrested Nair, who is said to be Sisodia's close aide, in September, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Boinpally in October for allegedly lobbying for some liquor businessmen from South India.

People who do good work are harassed: Sisodia

Addressing the Media on an Important Issue|LIVE https://t.co/4PjYSCCk7k — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 25, 2022

800 officers found nothing in 4-month probe: Kejriwal

CBI चार्जशीट में मनीष का नाम नहीं



पूरा केस फ़र्ज़ी।रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला।800 अफ़सरों को 4 महीने जाँच में कुछ नहीं मिला



मनीष ने शिक्षा क्रांति से देश के करोड़ों गरीब बच्चों को अच्छे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी।मुझे दुःख है ऐसे शख़्स को झूठे केस में फँसा बदनाम करने की साज़िश रची गयी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 25, 2022

Who else was arrested?

Apart from Sidodia's residence, IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna's house and 19 other locations were also raided earlier after the FIR was filed in the case. A day after Nair's arrest, the CBI arrested the managing director of Indospirit, Sameer Mahendru. The CBI alleged that Sisodia's aide Arjun Pandey collected Rs. 2-4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

What is the CBI probing?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: -The new excise policy resulted in a massive loss for public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that starting August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.