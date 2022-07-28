India

Year after Jharhand judge runover by auto, verdict expected today

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 28, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

A special CBI court in Dhanbad will be announcing its verdict in the case on Thursday.

Exactly a year ago, on July 28, 2021, Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was rammed by an auto in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. In an incident that sparked major security concerns for the judiciary, Anand was mowed down during his morning walk. A special CBI court in Dhanbad will be announcing its verdict in the case on Thursday.

An autorickshaw ploughed into the judge on an empty road near Randheer Prasad Chowk in Dhanbad while he was peacefully jogging on the margins. His death was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the video footage sent shockwaves across the country. The incident was seen as an "attack on judicial independence." He was rushed to the hospital but died around 9 am

Disturbing CCTV visuals of the vehicle attacking the judge during his morning walk on public road in Dhanbad had emerged yesterday.



Vikas Singh told the Supreme Court that a person was seen zooming the visuals as if to ascertain if the judge was killed and it was shocking. pic.twitter.com/Lcej07wiEc — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 29, 2021

As per the post-mortem report, the judge died "due to injuries caused by hard and blunt substance" on the head. Kirti Sinha, the judge's wife, claimed that the auto-driver had hit Anand on the head in a pre-planned manner.

The Jharkhand Police had charged two men with the murder of the judge- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma. In a case of hit-and-run, they were booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), and 34 (common intention). The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Jharkhand government's request.

The CBI filed its charge sheet in October 2021. The trial was completed in 35 hearings and a sessions court framed charges on February 2, 2021. While CBI had earlier claimed that the accident occurred in a bid to snatch his mobile phone, it was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court. The CBI also recreated the crime scene a number of times.

As per the CBI, the incident seems to be "planned and intentional". They say that Anand was closely followed by the driver, who was waiting for a chance to execute his plan. However, it has still not provided the exact motivation for the crime.

During the course of the investigation, the government agency was pulled up by the HC many times for 'vague' filings. The CBI produced 58 witnesses, along with several doctors, scientists, and forensic experts to substantiate its charges. The agency also had 'brain profiling' done on both the accused at two instances, but results were contradictory. The Supreme Court pulled up the CBI during investigation.

Both the accused plead that they had stolen the said auto in the early hours of July 28, 2021. They took detours from their intended route after spotting police vans and ended up consuming "intoxicating substance". Denying any conspiracy, the accused say that the accident occurred after a stone came beneath their tyre. The verdict will be announced around 4 pm today.