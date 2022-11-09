India

Karnataka: Sunny Leone's photo on TET admit card, probe ordered

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 09, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

The education department said it would file an FIR after the investigation

In a faux pas, the hall ticket of a candidate appearing for the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) in Karnataka was found bearing the photo of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone instead of the candidate. The matter came to light at Rudrappa College on Sunday, following which a screengrab of the admit card went viral, prompting the education department to order an inquiry into the case.

The principal of the college also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. The police said the blunder must have happened during the online registration process. The candidate said that she hadn't filled out the form but asked her husband's friend to do it for her. The education department clarified that whatever photo is uploaded by the candidate is fed into the system.

Blame game Those who watch blue film in Assembly: Congress taunts BJP

The Congress has pointed fingers at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and held the education department responsible for the goof-up. Karnataka Congress social media president BR Naidu quipped, "What to expect from those who watch blue films in the Assembly," tagging Minister of School Education and BJP leader BC Nagesh. The office of Nagesh released a statement denying responsibility for the incident.

Information Only applicants can make changes while registering: Education department

The education department said that for the registration, a unique user ID and password are generated and any changes to the application are done only from the candidate's side. The candidates are requested not to share their ID and password.