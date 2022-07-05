India

Karnataka: Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Karnataka: Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Jul 05, 2022, 08:13 pm 1 min read

Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was killed in a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.

In a horrific incident, Chandrashekhar Angadi, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, of "Saral Vastu" fame was stabbed to death in a hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi city on Tuesday. The incident took place inside the lobby of The President Hotel near Hubballi's Unkal Lake, according to reports. Two men stabbed the Vastu exponent multiple times before fleeing from the hotel. Here are more details.

Details Vastu guru reached hotel on Tuesday afternoon: Police

Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram reportedly reached the hotel immediately after learning about the incident. He said Angadi arrived at the hotel on Tuesday afternoon and someone asked him to come to the lobby. "When he came there, two people were sitting. While one went [to] him to [do] namaskar, the other...started stabbing him. Then both these people assaulted the guru together," added Ram.