Argument over drinking: Man hammers landlord to death, clicks selfie

The accused had moved in the house just four days before the incident.

A man allegedly murdered his landlord in sleep using a hammer after an argument over his alcoholism in Delhi. He then clicked a selfie with the body, made a video and fled away with the mobile phone and ID card of the deceased. Police held the accused within 24 hours after a chase of 250 kilometers with the help of informers and electronic surveillance.

Murder Accused had apologized after the argument

The deceased's son, Jagdish alleged that his father had brought the accused, Pankaj home in Mangolpuri four days ago since he was an orphan and allowed him to stay on rent. They had an argument about he came home drunk on August 9 and the issue was settled after he apologized. Later Pankaj killed Suresh when he went to sleep after drinking together.

Reason 'Wanted to take revenge'

Jagdish said that later that night at 11pm Pankaj called saying that he felt insulted by Suresh's abuses and had left the house. On suspicion, Jagdish went to Suresh's room on the first floor and found him lying on the floor with his head beeding. During interrogation, Pankaj said that he since the argument, he wanted to take revenge from Suresh.

On the run Cat-and-mouse game

His phone was traced to Anand Parbat area. By the time the police got there, he reached RK Ashram Metro station. The accused took the Metro to Faridabad, returned to Kashmere Gate and then went to Ballab Garh. Later, he was traced at New Delhi railway station from where he went to Rohtak, Haryana and became untraceable.

Nabbed Was arrested from Mangolpuri

To catch him, police had been looking for him at railway stations and bus terminals, assuming he might try to flee to his native, Bihar. After being traced last in Rohtak, he was finally located and arrested in the Mangolpuri industrial area in Outer Delhi, where the incident took place, on the same day.