Delhi

Delhi: Class 10 girl gang-raped in moving car

Delhi: Class 10 girl gang-raped in moving car

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 15, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

The act went unnoticed as the accused allegedly drove 44 km to Ghaziabad in neighboring Uttar Pradesh.

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in the Vasant Vihar area of Delhi, the police said. The act went unnoticed as the accused allegedly drove 44 km to Ghaziabad in neighboring Uttar Pradesh. The police were informed by the hospital where the girl was receiving treatment. Two of the three were known to the girl.

Joyride Two of three accused known to girl

The class 10 girl told the police that two of the three accused met her at the Vasant Vihar market on the evening of July 6. While they roamed about in the market for a while, the third accused come with his car. Following this, all went for a joyride and consumed liquor. However, the girl alleged that her drink was spiked.

Filmed Accused raped, beat her up

The girl alleged one of them first kissed her. Then the other two accused raped her and beat her up while the car was being driven around. The girl claimed that they also filmed the act. She returned home the next day and told her parents about the incident in the evening. She was then taken to the hospital.

IPC, POCSO All accused arrested, case registered

Based on her complaint, a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. All three accused, aged 23, 25, and 35 years, have been arrested. The police are further investigating the matter, however, no external injuries to the victim have been reported.