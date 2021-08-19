Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Kota

An 11-year-old interfaith marriage came to a grisly end when a man allegedly attacked his 27-year-old wife with a knife at a public place in Kota, killing her on the spot, police said on Thursday. Irfan, a daily wager, was arrested on Thursday morning and the body of his wife has been handed over to family members after post mortem.

Rizwana, also known as Antima Shekhawat, a resident of Vigyan Nagar, was killed on Wednesday evening. The woman's elder sister, Anita, said that Rizwana was staying with her for the past two months as she had filed for divorce. "Irfan used to assault her and had even tried to sell her in Goa for Rs. 1.2 lakh," Anita claimed while speaking to reporters.

Police said that Irfan attacked Rizwana when she, accompanied by her 12-year-old niece, was on her way to her elder sister's house near Balakund in Dadabari. "Irfan came from a nearby shop and stabbed his wife with a knife multiple times before fleeing from the spot," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dadabari Police Station, Ankit Jain, told reporters.

Rizwana, who suffered injuries to her neck and chest, was immediately rushed to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where doctors declared her dead. Police has booked Irfan for murder. Anita has also claimed that Irfan had lured her sister into marrying him against their parents' will. "Rizwana was 17 years old when she left her home to marry Irfan," Anita said.

"After their marriage, Irfan would harass Rizwana for money, which she would procure from her sisters," she claimed. Anita said Rizwana had forgiven Irfan for his attempt to sell her in Goa and again started living with him, but over two months ago, Irfan thrashed her and she sustained injuries to her head. On Thursday, four of Rizwana's sisters demanded capital punishment for Irfan.