Two brothers kill man for affair with their teenage sister

The incident occurred in the Kapil Nagar area of the city and the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Bandu Sahare

Two brothers allegedly murdered a man who was in a relationship with their teenage sister, in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Kapil Nagar area of the city and the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Bandu Sahare (27), a married man, who resided in Gaddigodam. Here are more details.

Details

Sahare was married, but his wife didn't stay with him. He was living with his parents and his daughter. "He was in love with a teenage girl, who lived near his sister's house in Mhada colony. He had also gifted a mobile phone to the girl. But when her parents learned about her affair, they objected to the relationship," a police official said.

Arrest

An offense under IPC Section 354 (a) was registered against Sahare at Kapil Nagar Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl in the first week of August, following which he was arrested, he added. After remaining in jail for two weeks, he was released. Upon his release, he kept visiting his sister's place daily for the past few days.

Case

"On Wednesday evening, the accused, two brothers of the girl and their friends, caught hold of Sahare. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled from the spot. Sahare was later taken to a hospital, where he died," the official said. An offense under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) were registered against the accused.