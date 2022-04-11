India

Bihar bridge theft: Government officer who reported the incident arrested

A total of eight persons arrested in connection with the theft.

The shocking case of a recent bridge theft in Bihar's Rohtas district took an unexpected turn on Sunday. The Bihar Police arrested the government officer, reportedly a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the state Water Resources Department, who had actually filed the case. Reportedly, the officer was among the eight persons arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft of an abandoned, 60-foot-long steel-framed bridge.

In a bizarre heist, a gang of thieves stole the nearly five-decade-old bridge in broad daylight, posing as state irrigation department officials.

Notably, the place where the theft took place is just about 150km from the state capital, Patna.

Reportedly, the thieves arrived with excavators, pick-up vans, gas cutters, and cars and worked for over three days to dismantle the bridge.

According to the police, the thieves stole the bridge "in connivance with the SDO." "We have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247kg, and other [incriminating] material [from the arrested people]," police officer Ashish Bharti told news agency ANI. On the day the "dismantling" began, the SDO allegedly didn't report for duty—saying he was ill—to avoid being linked to the case.

The bridge—built over a water canal—was old and decrepit and had not been in use. A new parallel concrete bridge was reportedly being built over the canal. So, the villagers had assumed the government was dismantling the old bridge. "Only later did the villagers realize the theft and informed the local department officials, who themselves were surprised," a local journalist told The Hindu.

In August 2021, authorities seized Rs. 200 crore-worth of stolen sand, which was dumped at various police stations in the Rohtas district. The State Mines Department officials filed three FIRs in this regard, but nothing happened. Similarly, stone chips were stolen from a police station in Rohtas earlier. In this case, too, police failed to catch the thieves, who are reportedly still at large.