COVID-19: India reports 861 new cases, 6 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 11, 2022, 11:51 am 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

India on Monday reported over 800 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of nearly 200 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,058, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 861 new cases and six fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before.

The declining trend, shown by both the active caseload and the weekly positivity rate, also reflects the improving COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre had also lifted most of the COVID-19-related restrictions in public places in view of the decline in daily coronavirus infections.

Statistics 929 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,36,132 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,691. With 929 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,03,383. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.32% and 0.23%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Kerala witnessed 223 new COVID-19 cases, 299 discharges, and no deaths on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, 115 more recoveries, and zero deaths. Delhi reported 141 new cases, 113 recoveries, and one death, while Karnataka added 56 cases, 45 recoveries, and no deaths. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, witnessed 30 new cases and 31 discharges, and zero fatalities.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus infections in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2021, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were reported at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 185 vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India has administered over 185.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 83.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.4 crore people have received one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 64,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including nearly 30,000 second doses and over 18,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.3 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.3 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 5,100 healthcare/frontline workers and nearly 14,000 elderly people were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.

COVID-19 vaccines are working against all variants of coronavirus in preventing severe infection and death, but it may be required to redesign vaccines to adapt to new variants, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organisation's chief scientist, on Sunday. "This is just in a worst-case scenario where the virus recombines, mutates or changes...overcoming the immunity that we have with the vaccines today," she added.