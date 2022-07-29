India

Moose Wala's father gets his son's face tattooed on forearm

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 29, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Below the portrait of his son, Balkaur Singh also got 'Sarwan Putt' inscribed in the Gurmukhi script.

In an emotional homage to the murdered Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, his father, Balkaur Singh, reportedly got a tattoo of his son's face. A video released in the stories section of the prominent rapper's official Instagram account depicted his father lying on a bed as a tattoo artist scans a photo of Moose Wala from a phone and inks it into Singh's forearm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer, was shot down outside his village in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, a day after the newly established Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

His father, Balkaur Singh, was in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

Fact Here's everthing you need to know about the tatoo

The picture on the tattoo depicts the musician striking a pose while holding a gun close to his face. Under the picture of his son is the name "Sarwan Putt" written in Gurmukhi. The term Sarwan Putt literally translates to "obedient and caring son." On several occasions, Singh has openly broken down while reportedly remembering his son.

Information Singh raised his turban during his son's funeral

Notably, after the musician's cremation, which was attended by several hundred people, Singh lifted his turban and extended it out to a sea of mourners in what many viewed as a touching gesture indicating that he had lost everything after his son's death.

Quote 60-80 people were after him to kill him: Singh

Earlier this month, Balkaur Singh alleged that many attempts were made to harm his son during the Punjab assembly elections in April and that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab "government too left no stone unturned" to reduce his security and "publicized" the removal of his security. "60-80 people were after him....Efforts were made at least eight...times during the elections to kill him," he stated.

Case 2 suspects recenty shot dead by Punjab police

Recently, two gangsters, suspected to be involved in the killing of the singer-turned-politician, were shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter. Three cops were injured in the encounter, which took place near Amritsar last week. The suspects have been identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Mannu Kussa. Kussa was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who's under police remand for Moosewala's killing.