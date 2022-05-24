Politics

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charges

Written by Abhishek Hari May 24, 2022, 04:31 pm 3 min read

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with now sacked health minister Vijay Singla (left) during a meeting. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ousted the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla from the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday after strong evidence of corruption was allegedly found against him. The Punjab Police has been ordered to file a case against Singla. Following Mann's unprecedented decision, the CM's Office stated Singla "was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts" and "concrete evidence was found against him."

Context Why does this story matter?

This is only the second time in India's history that a CM has taken such severe action against a cabinet colleague, reported NDTV.

In 2015, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, fired one of his ministers over corruption charges and handed over the case to the CBI.

Mann's decision was reportedly made in line with Kejriwal's anti-corruption model, too.

Statement Statement of Punjab CM over the issue

"Not even 1% corruption will be tolerated," Mann stated in a video statement. "People have voted for an AAP government with a lot of hope, we have to live up to it. As long as mother India has a son like [Kejriwal] and a soldier like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue," he added. He also claimed Singla admitted to wrongdoings.

Message Made a promise to Kejriwal against corruption: CM

In the video message, Mann also stated, "When the CM face had to be announced for Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal had made his anti-corruption goal clear to me. I had promised him we will duly work toward this." "Recently, the corruption case against the minister [Singla] came to my notice. The media didn't know about it...I could have brushed it under the carpet," he added.

Quote 'Our government can't tolerate corruption of even Re. 1'

Following the decision to sack Singla, the Punjab chief minister stated, "All of us are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal who took an oath that he will root out corruption." "AAP is an honest party. Our government can't tolerate corruption of even Re. 1," Mann added.

Party response AAP MP Raghav Chadha praised the decision

Applauding Mann's move, AAP spokesperson and MP Raghav Chadha asserted AAP is the only party with integrity and fortitude to act against its own members over corruption. "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has...integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab," he tweeted.

Twitter Post Take a look at what AAP's Chadha tweeted

