He's a demon: Daughters testify against father who burnt mother

The order came after his two daughters testified against him for burning their mother for not having a son.

Six years after a 48-year-old man burnt his wife alive, he was accorded a life sentence by a court in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The order came after his two daughters testified against him for burning their mother for not having a son. The daughters, Tanya and Latika Bansal, are relieved that their father has finally been granted the punishment he deserves. Here's more.

Daughters Six-year-long battle comes to an end

Tanya and Latika, on June 14, 2016, saw their mother being burnt alive by their father and some other men reportedly for not having a son. Now aged 18 and 20 respectively, the daughters are relieved that the legal battle has culminated in punishment for their father. In the six-year-long battle, the daughters also wrote a letter 'in blood' to former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Quote 'Mother tortured for not giving birth to son'

In a video statement, Latika said that their mother was tortured for not giving birth to a son. "My mother raised us with so much difficulty and that man burnt her alive. For us he is just a demon," she added.

Details What really happened?

Manoj Bansal poured a bottle of kerosene on his wife, Anu, and set her on fire for "not giving birth to a male child." Then just 12 and 14, the two daughters were locked in a room and witnessed the gruesome murder of their mother through a window. Before this, Anu was allegedly forced to undergo five abortions and was repeatedly tortured.

Incident Mother burnt alive by husband, relatives

As per the daughters' statements, Anu was burnt alive by her husband and some of his family members. She succumbed to severe burn injuries on June 20, 2016, and after filing an FIR, Latika wrote a letter to the former CM in blood, pleading for justice. As per reports, Manoj's lawyer also tried to whitewash the murder charge on him.

Accused Daughters hug each other after verdict

After the verdict announced life in jail for Manoj, Tanya and Latika reportedly hugged each other and broke down. "Our father taunted us while being led out of court and said-you must feel better now," Latika told NDTV. Seven other accused are currently in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police. Their cases are pending in HC and will be heard in August.