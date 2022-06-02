India

UP officer sacked after placing bin Laden's picture in office

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 02, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

The officer reportedly described Osama bin Laden as the 'world's best junior engineer' in a note below his picture.

An officer in Uttar Pradesh's state-run power distribution company was suspended after he placed a photo of Osama bin Laden in his office. The officer was identified as Ravindra Prakash Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL). He reportedly described the al-Qaeda terrorist as the "world's best junior engineer" in a note below the picture.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bin Laden was the founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda, designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and various countries.

An engineer by education, bin Laden is considered the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the US.

In 2011, he was killed by the US Navy SEALs.

Details Photo removed from office

The incident took place in Farrukhabad's Nawabganj. After the photo went viral on social media, senior district officials took cognizance of the matter and removed the photo from the office. Meanwhile, the Managing Director of DVVNL suspended the official following an inquiry into the incident. The MD said the act has tarnished the image of the department and was in violation of service rules.

Information Committee formed to probe

As per reports, none of the employees at the office had raised an objection to Osama Bin Laden's photo in the office. Thus, a committee has been formed to probe the matter.

Officer Anyone can be idol: Suspended officer

Notably, the suspended official tried to defend his actions, saying it was his choice to idolize whoever he wanted. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed but I have several copies (sic)," Gautam said. "If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again," he added.