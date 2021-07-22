Mastermind behind the kidnapping of UP surgeon killed in encounter

The mastermind, Badan Singh and his gang had kidnapped senior surgeon Dr. Umakant Gupta on July 13

The mastermind in the kidnapping case of a senior surgeon, along with his colleague, was killed in an encounter in the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. "Badan Singh and his gang had kidnapped senior surgeon Dr. Umakant Gupta on July 13 and demanded Rs. 5 crore as a ransom for his release," the police added.

Quote

Victim was rescued on July 15 by Agra, Rajasthan Police

"However, with the joint efforts of the Agra Police and the Rajasthan Police, Dr. Gupta was rescued on July 15 from the ravines of the Chambal Valley in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan," police said.

Incident

The accused sped away when asked to stop for checking

Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Muniraj G said, "Main accused Badan Singh, along with his colleague, was shot dead in an encounter with police in the forests of Kachhpura under the Basai Jagner Police Station area in Agra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday." "Two persons riding on a motorcycle were asked to stop for checking but they sped away," he said.

Details

One of the accused opened fire at police team: SSP

"They were chased by policemen and police personnel in nearby posts and stations were alerted," the SSP said. "Satyajeet Gupta, who is the SP, West (Agra Rural), and I along with police teams of other police stations began following both the accused. They both entered the jungle of the Kachhpura. One of the accused opened fire on the police team," Muniraj said.

Retaliatory action

The accused was killed in retaliatory action by the police

"However, we asked him to surrender, but he ignored and again opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defense and when the firing stopped, it was found that the accused was injured," Muniraj said. "The accused was taken to CHC Kheragarh and later he was referred to SN Medical College in Agra where he was declared brought dead by doctors," the SSP informed.

Further details

The other accused also suffered injuries and later died

"He has been identified as Badan Singh, who was the mastermind in the kidnapping of the surgeon and carried a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head," Muniraj told reporters. "Another accused, who hid in the jungle, also suffered injuries in police's retaliatory firing. He was also declared brought dead by doctors at SN Medical College," the SSP said.

Information

Two other accused in the case have already been arrested

"The identity of the second deceased is yet to be ascertained," Gupta said. "Singh was involved in the kidnappings of three persons in the past as well. Moreover, two other accused--Pawan and Anali Meena have already been arrested," Muniraj informed.