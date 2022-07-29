India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gets NCW summon, FIR over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 29, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

National Commission for Women called the statement by Congress MP an "attempt to humiliate the President".

The trouble is far from over for Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury following his controversial remarks toward President Droupadi Murmu. The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned him after taking suo motu cognizance of his remark. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Chowdhury in Madhya Pradesh following a complaint by a BJP worker.

Order What did the women's commission say?

The NCW served Chowdhury with notice and ordered him to appear before it on August 3. The Commission also asked the Congress MP to submit a written explanation for his statement. On Thursday, the NCW, along with other state women's commissions, issued a strong statement against the Congress leader's remarks. They called it an "attempt to humiliate the President".

"His (Chowdhury's) words are deeply insulting, sexist, and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President," the commission said in a joint statement. "We call upon all right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language," it said. The Commission has also asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to "intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Chowdhury."

Case FIR against Congress MP in Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, an FIR was filed against Choudhary at the Kotwali police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district under IPC Sections 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (A) (statements conducing to public mischief). Additional Superintendent of Police Dindori Jagannath Markam said the case has been registered against Chowdhury based on a complaint made by BJP workers demanding action.

Details How did the controversy begin?

On Thursday, the ruling BJP slammed Congress for the alleged "undignified" remarks of Chowdhury leader for President Murmu. In an interview, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had called Murmu a "Rashtrapatni," prompting the BJP to seek an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury quickly apologized, saying it was a slip of the tongue and that the BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.

Response Chowdhury's reaction after criticism by BJP

Chowdhury had used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over various issues. He also accused the BJP of preventing crucial discussions on price rise, GST, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment, and other issues. "They (BJP) are creating a furor because of a mistake, just once and in one word," Chowdhury had said in a video statement.