Delhi accident: Police identify two more suspects including car owner

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 05, 2023, 03:15 pm 3 min read

While the country is still coming to grips with the death of Anjali Singh, the woman who passed away after getting hit by a car in Sultanpuri and got dragged for 13km, two more suspects have emerged in the case. The police on Thursday revealed that the car's owner Ashutosh, and the brother of one of the accused, Ankush, will be arrested shortly.

Why does this story matter?

The victim reportedly worked as a part-time helper at weddings and events and was returning from a program on New Year's when a car smashed into her scooter in Delhi.

Her body was later found naked, which raised suspicions of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Manish Sisodia announced that Rs. 10 lakh and a job would be given to the victim's family as compensation.

Two more involved apart from five men in custody: Hooda

Others arrested hours after the accident include Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Mithun, and Krishan. Cops also confirmed that Amit Khanna was driving the car, not Deepak Khanna. "Two more were involved apart from the five men in custody. We have scientific evidence. They tried to cover up for the people who committed the gruesome crime," Sagarpreet Hooda, senior police officer, said.

Suspects were seen on CCTV footage: Cops

"We have been corroborating or contradicting the version of the accused. We have been able to contradict the version of the accused based on CCTV footage," Hooda has been quoted as saying by NDTV.

3 PCR vans were deployed to catch vehicle

More than ten vehicles, including night patrolling units and PCR vans, were deployed to catch the offending vehicle that crashed into Singh and killed her. The Indian Express that reported three PCR vans from Kanjhawala, Aman Vihar, and Hoshambi border areas attempted to track the car but failed to do so amid dense fog and the vehicle taking narrow lanes.

Accused reportedly drove at 30-40 kmph to avoid attracting attention

Reports claimed that Delhi Police jumped into action after Singh's wrecked scooter was found, and PCR calls came in regarding the crash over a "body being dragged" underneath a Baleno car. Another obstruction was that most pickets were on the road to Delhi from Haryana rather than on the other side. Authorities claimed that the accused drove at 30-40 kmph to avoid attracting attention.

Our checking points, cameras at border spotted the car: Police

"The accident took place 500 meters from Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Later, the car drove toward Kanjhawala. We suspect that the woman must have raised her legs to save herself when she was under the car, but she kept getting dragged as they didn't stop driving. Our checking points and cameras at the border spotted the vehicle," a senior officer told the outlet.

CCTV footage showed accused driving toward a narrow lane

In new CCTV footage, a PCR van was seen crossing the same street as the Baleno just a few minutes apart. The footage shows the car traveling toward a narrow lane, and a PCR van is seen moving on the same stretch just 5-10 minutes later. Senior police officials revealed that the van was attending another call in the region when Singh's accident happened.

Cops to seek lie detector test of accused men

As per News18 reports, police will seek approval from the court to perform a lie detector test on the five men while producing them for an extension of remand. The cops believe this would help them comprehend the sequence of events. The police are also looking to establish if the five accused had any past involvement with the victim.