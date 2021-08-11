Noida: Construction worker dies of electric shock, colleagues vandalize property

The worker had died after he came in contact with a wire connected to a machine at the site of an ATS project

A 19-year-old worker died allegedly due to electric shock at a construction site in Greater Noida, with some anguished laborers on Tuesday vandalizing the builder's property, police officials said. The worker had died after he came in contact with a wire connected to a machine at the site of an ATS project, under Ecotech 3 Police Station area, at around 4 pm on Monday.

Foul play

He died due to negligence at construction site: Another worker

"He died of electric shock due to negligence at the construction site. Soon after his death, the machine was replaced and a new wire put at the place to hide the negligence," Mushtaq Alam, another construction worker at the site claimed. His other colleagues claimed that the body of the worker was not shown to them after the incident, alleging foul play.

Information

FIR hasn't been lodged as no complaint was made: Police

The worker hailed from West Bengal and was the sole bread earner of his family. Police said the worker's family has taken the body to their hometown in West Bengal and no FIR has been lodged in the case as no complaint has been made.

Death

Family was provided with insurance money by the builder: Police

"When the information was received, local police inspected the site and the body was sent for post-mortem, which confirmed death due to electric shock," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said. "Later, insurance money was provided to the family by the builder and necessary proceedings were carried out. The family then took the body to Bengal for last rites," he said.

Violence

Builder's vehicles and office were damaged by the anguished workers

However, minor violence broke out at the construction site on Tuesday evening when some anguished workers vandalized the builder's property over the matter. A PTI photojournalist saw workers damaging the builder's vehicles and office at the construction site. In view of the violence, police personnel in adequate number have been deployed at the site and the situation brought under control.