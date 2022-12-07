Lifestyle

5 period rituals in different Indian states

Dec 07, 2022

Different states celebrate menstrual ceremony in different forms

One of the turning points in a girl's life, menstruation not only brings in hormonal changes but is also a sign that the girl is now transitioning into a woman. Though a taboo topic in the country, several states in India celebrate a girl's first period by organizing a special ceremony. Here are five menstrual rituals and customs followed in different Indian states.

Ritu Shuddhi in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the first period is celebrated lavishly to mark the girl's transition to womanhood. Known as Ritu Kala Sanskar or Ritu Shuddhi, the ceremony involves performing aarti of the young girl. She also wears a half-saree for the first time in this ceremony. She is fed with Chigali Unde, a sesame seeds and jaggery-based dish that ensure smooth menstrual flow.

Tulonia Biya in Assam

A girl's first period is celebrated as Tulonia Biya in Assam and the ceremony is as grand as a wedding. During the occasion, the young girl is kept in a room alone separate from other family members for seven days. Men are not allowed to see her face. After seven days, she is decked up in bridal clothes and married to a banana tree.

Manjal Neerattu Vizha in Tamil Nadu

Celebrated as Manjal Neerattu Vizha in Tamil Nadu, the menstrual ceremony involves bathing the girl in turmeric water while she stays in a hut built by her uncle out of mango, neem leaves, and coconut. After bathing, the girl wears a silk saree and jewelry. Celebrated for nine days, the ceremony ends with Punya Dhanan followed by the purification of the house.

Raja Prabha in Odisha

Odisha celebrates womanhood and menstruation with a three-day ceremony, Raja Prabha. Raja comes from the Sanskrit word raj, which means menstruation. They believe Mother Earth has her period during these days. The girl is bathed on the fourth day. This custom is also linked to Mithun Sankranti, which commemorates the first rain of the monsoon. It is also related to soil productivity after rain.

Pedamanishi Pandaga in Andhra Pradesh

A girl's first menstruation is celebrated as Pedamanishi Pandaga in Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony is observed on the first, fifth, and last days of the girl's period. The first-day involves Mangal Snan following which the girl is kept in a separate room. Sandalwood paste is applied on her on the last day and she receives a saree and jewelry from her uncle.