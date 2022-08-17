India

Man beheads friend over Rs. 500, surrenders with severed head

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

A 40-year-old man in Assam allegedly killed his friend after losing a Rs. 500-bet over a football match on Monday, while the country celebrated Independence Day, according to NDTV. In more shocking chain of events, the accused then went 25 kilometers with his friend's severed head to a police station in the middle of the night, and surrendered, according to the report.

Incident What led to the crime?

As per reports, the person identified as Tuniram Madri, walked into the Rangapara Police station with a severed head and a machete. Madri reportedly admitted to the crime of killing the deceased, identified as Broilor Hemrom. Both are residents of Dayalpur village. Madri reportedly killed the deceased in a fit of rage after he threatened Madri.

Investigation Accused arrested, investigation underway

Reports said Hemrom wanted Rs. 500 from Madri to watch the final of a local football tournament in the village. Upon being denied the money, Hemron allegedly threatened Madri. Later, in the night, on the pretext of slaughtering goats for the village dinner, Madri committed the act during the night. The police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the accused has been apprehended.

Official Police's version in the case

"There was a football match and Hemron wanted Rs. 500 from Madri. Hemron then threatened Madri and it escalated," said a police official. "Later Madri beheaded Hemrom while going to slaughter goats for the dinner organized at the village. We seized the weapon and took him to custody," the official added.

Details Similar incidents in the past

This is not the first such incident. A few days ago a man allegedly killed his estranged wife by slitting her throat with a large knife at a family court in Karnataka. Another incident happened early this month when a man beheaded his wife in Bihar. In 2020, another man from Uttar Pradesh walked with her severed head to the police station to surrender.