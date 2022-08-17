India

India to relocate Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 01:15 pm 1 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to these flats. (Representational image)

The Centre has decided to relocate over 1,000 Rohingya refugees to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) flats in Delhi's Bakkarwala area. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. He also said the refugees would be provided with the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Details Delhi police asked to provide security

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is instructed to provide security to the premises allotted to the refugees. Along with this, the National Capital's Social Welfare department had also been ordered to ensure basic facilities. To recall, the government had informed last month that around Rs. 7 lakh was spent on the rent for Rohingya refugees' tents in the Madanpur Khadar.