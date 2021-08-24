Kerala HC questions Centre about 84-day gap between Covishield doses

The lawyer for the Centre has sought time till Thursday to seek instructions

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre whether the 84-day gap between two doses of Covishield was based on the availability of the vaccine or its efficacy. The query to the Central government came from Justice PB Suresh Kumar while hearing a plea by Kitex Garments Ltd. seeking permission to administer the second dose of the Covishield vaccine to its workers.

Information

I received second dose within four-six weeks: Judge

The judge also said that if efficacy was the reason for the gap, then he was "worried" as he was administered the second dose within four-six weeks of the first dose.

Efficacy

Scientific data in support of efficacy should be provided: HC

The court said if availability was the reason for the gap, then those who can afford to buy it, like Kitex has, should be allowed to take the second dose without waiting for 84 days as per the prevailing protocol. The court further said if efficacy was the reason then the scientific data in support of it should also be provided.

Hearing

Earlier, high court had asked Kerala government a similar question

With the direction, the matter was listed for hearing on August 26 after the lawyer for the Centre sought time till Thursday to seek instructions. Earlier, on August 12, the high court had asked the Kerala government why it was permitting the second dose of the vaccine only after the expiry of 84 days from the first dose.

Information

We're following COVID-19 vaccination guidelines issued by Centre: State government

The court had asked the Centre the reason for increasing the gap between the first and second dose of Covishield from the earlier four weeks to 12-16 weeks. On Tuesday, the state government said it was following COVID-19 vaccination guidelines issued by the Centre.

Vaccine

Over 5,000 workers have been vaccinated with first dose: Kitex

Subsequently, the lawyer for the Centre sought some more time to answer the court's query. Kitex in its plea has said that it has already vaccinated more than 5,000 of its workers with the first dose and has arranged for the second dose but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.