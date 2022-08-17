India

#NewsBytesExplainer: Who is Bilkis Bano, Gujarat riots survivor

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 12:05 pm 3 min read

Eleven men sentenced to life for the brutal gang-rape of Bilkis Bano in the wake of the 2002 Gujarat riots were released from jail on Monday. Bano was gang-raped during the communal violence that followed the Godhra train-burning incident in Gujarat. Rioters also killed seven members of her family during the incident. Here's more about her and the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when riots erupted in Gujarat following the burning of the Sabarmati express train.

On March 3, 2002, Bano and her family were attacked by a mob that raped her and slaughtered her family members in Randhikpur hamlet near Ahmedabad.

Over 1,000 people were reportedly killed in the Gujarat riots in 2002.

About Gang-raped during 2002 riots

Bano is one of the victims of the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat. She was gang-raped by rioters, including 11 accused men who were freed from jail on Monday. Reports said she was attacked by rioters when she fled her village, Radhikpur, with her family after violence erupted in the state following the Sabarmati Express fire, which killed hundreds of pilgrims returning from Ayodhya.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

Bano was accompanied by 16 family members including her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On March 3, 2002, the family was attacked by a group of 20-30 persons armed with sickles, swords, and sticks They raped women members including Bano. Later, seven of the family were found dead, and six were missing. Only Bano, a man, and a three-year-old child survived the brutal attack.

Case Supreme Court ordered CBI probe

Bano registered her complaint at Limkheda police station after being unconscious for several hours. She was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation only after she arrived at the Godhra relief camp. Her case was taken up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation after finding some lacunae in the police investigation.

Investigation Findings by CBI

The CBI probe concluded that the post-mortem examination was conducted in a sloppy manner to protect the accused. After exhuming the remains of those slain in the incident, CBI investigators found that heads of all seven victims were missing. According to the CBI, the heads of the deceased were detached after the autopsies, making the remains unidentifiable.

Trial Trial went on for six years

Following death threats against Bano, the trial was moved from Gujarat to Maharashtra. In Mumbai court, charges were made against 19 people, including six police officers and a government doctor. A special court convicted 11 persons, including a Head Constable, in 2008 for "making incorrect records" to save the accused. The court found seven persons not guilty due to a lack of evidence.

Verdict Final conviction done by Bombay High Court

In 2017, the Bombay High Court maintained the convictions and life sentences of 11 accused in the case and overturned the acquittals of seven others, including policemen and doctors. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the Gujarat government to pay Bano Rs. 50 lakh in compensation within two weeks. She had refused to take the Rs. 5 lakh settlement and had requested extraordinary compensation.