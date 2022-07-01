Politics

Thackeray to SC: Restrict rebel MLAs from participating in assembly

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 01, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

The petition by Uddhav Thackeray said that the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, couldn't claim to represent the Shiv Sena.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the removal of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from the assembly. Thackeray argued the legislators should not be allowed to remain, members of the Maharashtra legislative assembly because they had committed the fundamental sin of desertion. Meanwhile, the SC refused to grant an urgent hearing on the fresh plea.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Thackeray's resignation, the week-long political impasse in Maharashtra that started with a revolt in the Shiv Sena has ended.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are parts, has also crumbled after a two-and-a-half-year stint.

The BJP has once again assumed power in the state with Fadnavis as the Deputy CM.

Petition What exactly did Thackeray argue in the petition?

"The delinquent MLAs who have been acting as pawns of the BJP, thereby committing the constitutional sin of defection," Team Thackeray said in a petition to the Supreme Court on Friday, as per NDTV. "They should not be allowed to perpetuate their sin even for a single day by permitting them to continue as members of the assembly (sic)," it added.

Details Team Thackeray opposes claim on party by rebel MLAs

The petition also said that the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, couldn't claim to represent the Shiv Sena. "The original political party remains under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who was elected president of the Shiv Sena way back in 2018 during the organizational elections," it said adding that only the Election Commission can decide who represents the Shiv Sena.

SC What did Supreme Court bench say?

The Supreme Court stated that it will not turn a blind eye to the events. The bench of Justices Kant and JB Pardiwala informed the party that the matter will be looked into on July 11. The party has claimed that the rebels' conduct of overthrowing the Thackeray-led administration and staking claim to form the government with the opposition party automatically disqualifies the MLAs.

Notices Rebels were issued notices of disqualification

Soon after the MLAs headed by Shinde defected, Team Thackeray requested that the Deputy Speaker remove 16 MLAs, including Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The rebel MLAs subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court, saying that any attempt to dismiss them was unlawful. The court had scheduled a hearing on the disqualification on Monday.