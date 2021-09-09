Efforts on to resolve border dispute with Assam: Mizoram minister

The state government had in 2018 constituted a core committee to study and assess the state boundary

The Mizoram government has devised strategies and making massive efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute with neighboring Assam, state Home Minister Lalchamliana told the assembly on Thursday. "The state government had in 2018 constituted a core committee to study and assess the state boundary. It was re-constituted with Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaunog as the Chairman in 2019," he said.

Core committee is doing research by collecting topo-sheets: Lalchamliana

"The core committee is currently doing research and analysis on the state border by collecting topo-sheets and important documents related to the state boundary with Assam," Lalchamliana said, replying to a query from Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte. "The state government has already appointed a nodal officer on the border issue," he further said.

'State government has constituted a team to compile important documents'

"The state government has also submitted a report to the Centre as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instruction," he said. According to Lalchamliana, the state government has also constituted a team to compile important documents, supportive of Mizoram's stand on the border issue and it will be tabled before experts from Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies when they visit the state.

Boundary committee headed by Deputy CM has been formed: Lalchamliana

"A boundary committee involving all political parties and NGOs, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, has also been formed recently to deal with the issue," Lalchamliana said. On Wednesday, the home minister claimed in the assembly that Assam has encroached and is currently occupying a vast area of land belonging to at least 20 farmers from the Kolasib district.

No report of encroachment from neighboring state at Thinghlun: Lalchamliana

"These lands are located in Aitlang area, bordering Assam's Hailakandi district, and Buarchep and Phainuam areas on the border with Assam's Cachar district," the home minister had said. "There is no report of any encroachment from the neighboring state at Thinghlun in western Mizoram's Mamit district, which borders Assam's Karimganj district," Lalchamliana was quoted as saying by assembly officials.

Six cops were killed in border violence on July 26

Tension escalated on July 26 when police forces of both states exchanged fire, leaving at least six police personnel and a civilian dead and over 60 people injured. The boundary dispute is a long-standing issue and several attempts to resolve it have yielded little result.