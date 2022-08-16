Politics

Karnataka minister Madhuswamy calls CM Bommai's government a 'caretaker' regime

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 16, 2022, 04:53 pm 3 min read

A huge controversy has erupted in Karnataka over an alleged audio clip of cabinet minister JC Madhuswamy, wherein he implied the Basavaraj Bommai government is just a caretaker regime with only seven-eight months until elections. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhuswamy allegedly stated, "The government isn't functioning, we're somehow managing." This has drawn heavy criticism, with Madhuswamy's cabinet colleague Munirathna advising him to resign.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka earlier this month, speculations of yet another change in the state's chief ministership had emerged.

The chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, has faced harsh criticism over the state's administration failure from within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself, especially after the recent murder of a youth leader in Dakshina Kannada.

Details What's the controversial audio clip all about?

A purported telephonic conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a social worker from Channapatna, has been doing the rounds on social media. "What can I do? I'm aware of it. We aren't running a government...we're just managing, pulling through for the next seven-eight months," Madhuswamy reportedly told Bhaskar, responding to his complaints against charges levied by VSSN Bank for the renewal of farmers' loans.

Reaction State minister Munirathna responds, ask Madhuswamy to resign

Commenting on the matter, Karnataka's Horticulture Minister Munirathna has stated in Kolar that Madhuswamy should quit the ministry immediately. "He is part of the government and is participating in every matter at the cabinet, so he also has a share in it...being in a responsible position making such statements is not right, it is not befitting to his seniority," he said.

Karnataka Minister Somashekar criticized Madhuswamy after latter lamented over his inaction

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar has also criticized Madhuswamy, saying if it is really his voice in the clip, it is wrong on his part. "Madhuswamy feels that he is the only intelligent person, he has to remove it from his head first." Furthermore, in the alleged clip, Madhuswamy can be heard expressing his helplessness about Somashekar's inaction in response to the social worker's complaint.

Quote What did Madhuswamy say about Somashekar in the audio clip?

"I know these issues. I've brought this to the notice of ST Somashekhar. He is not taking action. What to do?" Madhuswamy was reportedly heard saying in the viral clip. Following the audio leak, the Opposition Congress labeled the government led by Bommai as "inactive."

Quote 'It's impossible for Madhuswamy to say such things': Ashwath Narayan

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan stated that Madhuswamy would not have made such remarks, adding it was possible that the statements were made by someone else to cause confusion. "It cannot be true, you have to get it clarified from Madhuswamy. It is impossible for Madhuswamy to say such things, it may be the work of conspirators...to create confusion," he stated.