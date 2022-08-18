India

Bihar: Man shoot class 9 girl over love affair

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 18, 2022, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Girl is in critical condition and the police are yet to record her statement.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna, Bihar allegedly over a love affair. A chilling video of the incident surfaced which shows a man firing at the girl at point blank range. The incident occurred in the Indrapuri area of Sipara at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday when she was returning from coaching, police said.

Statement What did initial investigation reveal?

As per officials, the police have identified the accused but has gone into hiding after the incident. Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was a fallout of a love affair, according to the police. However, the actual reason could be ascertained only after recording the victim's statement, police said.

Official Girl admitted to hospital in critical state

The victim is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Meanwhile, police stated that they are yet to record her statement adding that charges would be filed accordingly. The footage shows a man, who had been stalking the girl, pulling out a gun from his bag and shooting her. He then escapes the spot.

Details Similar incidents happened recently

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in Bihar. In June, a man allegedly strangled a girl in Bahadurpur after she refused his proposal. In May, a man in Ganghar village threw acid on an 18-year-old girl for rejecting his proposal. In the same month, another jilted lover from Bahadur village held a family hostage after their daughter refused his proposal.