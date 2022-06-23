India

Ayodhya: Mob beats man for kissing wife in Saryu river

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 23, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

The video of the incident which was shared on social media showed the man and his wife taking a dip in the river.

In a bizarre incident in Ayodhya, an angry mob beat up a man for allegedly kissing his wife in Ram ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu. The video of the incident which was shared on social media showed the man and his wife taking a dip in the river. They were then dragged out of water, and the man was beaten.

Details What exactly happened at Ram ki Paidi?

The man reportedly gave his wife a quick peck. Thereafter, the mob dragged him away from his wife and beat him up. The woman tried to protect her husband but failed to do so. Someone can be heard saying, "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya." The mob eventually forced the couple to leave the Ram ki Paidi ghat.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली अयोध्या को जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 22, 2022

Investigate Police said no complaint received yet

After the video, which is a week old, went viral, the Ayodhya police said that they will investigate the matter. Ayodhya's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey, said that no complaint had been registered. "The police are now trying to find out where the couple is currently residing so that if they wish to take any action, a complaint can be registered," Pandey said.

Indecent Seers in Ayodhya justify the action

Those objecting to the man kissing his wife said that their families were also taking a bath at the ghat. "In such a situation, they could not tolerate this 'indecent' behavior of the couple," said a seer in Ayodhya. At the same time, seers justified the beating of the youth and said that the religion and dignity should be followed at the pilgrimage sites.

Information Ayodhya is situated on banks of Saryu

Saryu is one of the seven tributaries of the river Ganga and is considered holy by the Hindus. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama and is situated on the banks of the Saryu. It is believed that Lord Ram ended his avatar in Saryu.