Hyderabad businessman donates Rs. 1cr gold sword to Tirupati temple

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 04:35 pm

A Hyderabad-based businessman on Monday offered a gold sword worth over Rs. 1 crore at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple.

A Hyderabad-based businessman has donated a gold sword worth more than Rs. 1 crore to the Lord Venkateswara deity at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, reports say. The sword weighs about five kilograms and comprises gold and silver, temple officials said. The Tirumala Tirupati Temple is the richest and one of the most popular Hindu temples around the world.

Details

Prasad handed over the sword on Monday

Moturi Srinivas Prasad, the businessman, along with his wife, handed over the sword to temple officials on Monday. They had exhibited the sword to the media at the Collective Guest House in Tirumala on Sunday. Prasad, a devotee of Lord Venkateswara, had initially planned to offer the sword last year, but that plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sword

Sword made by specialist jewelers in Coimbatore

The sword is known as "Suryakataari," considered a combat weapon. It reportedly constitutes two kg of gold and three kg silver. While the exact value of the sword remains unclear, reports suggest it is estimated to cost between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 1.8 crore. It was prepared by specialist jewelers from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and took nearly six months to complete.

History

In 2018, a sword worth Rs. 1.75 crore was offered

Devotees have time and again offered expensive swords and other donations at the Tirupati Temple. In 2018, a trader from Tamil Nadu had offered a similar sword to temple officials, which reportedly cost Rs. 1.75 crore. In June, Hyderabad-based real estate businessman Jupally Rameswar Rao had donated food produce worth Rs. 1 crore to the temple authorities.

Information

Temple saw over Rs. 3cr daily collections before pandemic

Prior to the pandemic, the Tirumala Temple would see an average daily footfall of 50,000 to one lakh devotees and average daily collections worth more than Rs. 3 crore, according to reports.