One killed, others feared trapped in building collapse in Gurugram

A worker died and six others were feared trapped after a three-story building collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram district on Sunday evening, officials said. According to media reports at around 7:00 pm the building next to a warehouse in Khawaspur village, around 20km from Gurugram in Farrukhnagar block, collapsed. The spot is around 2.5km from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Rescue operation is likely to continue for 18-20 hours: DC

As per reports, the building was located at the premises of Cargo Deluxe Company and served as the residence for workers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said, "The rescue operation is likely to continue for 18-20 hours. One person has died in the building collapse incident at the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar while another has been pulled out of the rubble and rescued safely."

'Not possible to tell how many people are actually trapped'

Asked if the number of those still trapped under the debris could be more than six, Garg said giving an exact number is not possible as the rescue operation is going on. "The preliminary figure we had earlier of those who could be trapped was about six. However, the exact number will be known once the entire rubble is removed," he added.

Structural defects seem to have caused the collapse: DC

When asked if rains could have caused the collapse, he said, "I don't think rain is the cause of the collapse of the building. There were structural defects in the building prima facie which seem to be the cause." "But it is too early to say anything conclusively as our main focus right now is the rescue operation," he added.

Around 19 workers used to live in the building

Ambulances with doctors and paramedical staff have also been deployed at the spot. Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla had said that 18-19 workers used to live in the building and many of them were not present at the time of the incident.