Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court allows narco test of Poonawalla

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 16, 2022

It is also learned that a court in south Delhi's Saket has permitted to do the narco test on Poonawala

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the main suspect in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is set to undergo a narco-analysis test. This move comes after Poonawala allegedly has been providing incorrect information to the Delhi Police to mislead the investigation, reported NDTV. It is also learned that a court in south Delhi's Saket has permitted to do the narco test on the suspect.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Poonawalla was arrested by the Delhi Police for the murder Walkar in May.

He allegedly chopped up her dead body into pieces and was disposing of it in a forest.

The couple met a few years back on a dating app while working at a Mumbai call center and later moved to Delhi as Walkar's parents disapproved of it.

Claims Poonawalla transferred Rs. 54,000 from Walkar's bank

Poonawalla's lies about Walkar going missing were first caught when the Delhi Police checked the statement of their bank accounts. Cops found that on May 26, Rs. 54,000 were transferred to Poonawalla's account from Walkar's. This contradicted his initial statement that he was not in touch with her after May 22. The location of the bank transfer was Mehrauli, reported Hindustan times.

Quote Poonawalla came with knife wounds, says doctor

Dr. Anil Kumar, a doctor who allegedly treated the accused for a knife wound in May, told PTI that Poonawalla had visited him in May with a knife-cut wound. "When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one," Dr. Kumar stated. "I didn't have any doubt as it was a small clean knife cut," he added.

Details Bone-chilling details of Shraddha Walkar's murder

On May 18, the couple got into a fight as Walkar wanted to get married. Poonawalla, in his attempt to restrain Walker when she started shouting so that the neighbors didn't hear her, ended up strangulating her. After her death, the accused chopped her body with a saw and used room fresheners and potpourri to hide the stench of the corpse.

Information Shraddha Walkar's family filed missing report in May

In May, Walkar's family lodged a missing report in Mumbai. Last week, the family paid a visit to the rented house of the couple in Delhi but found it locked. Then the Delhi Police coordinated with Mumbai Police, and Poonawalla was arrested.

Murder aftermath Poonawalla visited Mehrauli forest at night

After chopping her body, the accused visited the Mehrauli forest every night to dispose of Walkar's body parts one by one for 18-20 days. The victim, though had stopped speaking to her family, used to regularly post pictures on Facebook, from where Walkar's family guessed about her whereabouts. However, they grew suspicious when Walkar didn't post anything for a couple of weeks.