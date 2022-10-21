India

Ghaziabad gang-rape case a conspiracy to implicate property rivals: Police

Ghaziabad gang-rape case a conspiracy to implicate property rivals: Police

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 21, 2022, 03:03 pm 3 min read

The alleged Ghaziabad gang-rape seen as reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case turns out to be a conspiracy to implicate property rivals

The alleged Ghaziabad gang-rape that was reported on Tuesday has a new twist as police have said that it was a 'conspiracy' to implicate the rivals involved in a property dispute. The allegations made by the 40-year-old woman have been dismissed by police and she is likely to face action. Three accused who have supported the woman in hatching the "conspiracy" have been arrested.

Context Why does this story matter?

The alleged Ghaziabad gang-rape seen as reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case turns out to be a conspiracy to implicate property rivals.

Police said no substantive material has been found in the woman's accusations, while her accomplices have confessed that it was a conspiracy.

Police have arrested four of the five accomplices of the woman, who is also likely to face action.

Accusations 'Conspiracy to file rape case on property rivals'

On Tuesday, a complaint was filed against five persons named by the woman. Among the five, police detained four. The Ghaziabad police on Thursday said that during the investigation it was found that the woman colluded with three of her accomplices to hatch the conspiracy to implicate the accused. The plot emerged amid an ongoing property dispute between the woman and the accused.

Twitter Post Investigation found no evidence of rape: Police

Alleged rape 'Kidnapped, forced into car and raped'

In her complaint on Tuesday, as per police, she told them that she was dropped off at a bus stop in Ghaziabad by her brother. While she was waiting for a bus after attending a birthday party, five people forced her into a private car. Earlier, she told police that two men known to her raped her in captivity.

Limelight 'Woman found wrapped in a jute bag with limbs tied'

The woman was "spotted" on Tuesday by people near an ashram "wrapped in a jute bag with her legs and hands tied." The police rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital for a medical examination, which she initially refused. The issue immediately hogged the limelight as people on social media started relating it to the 2012 infamous 'Nirbhaya rape case.'

Confession Three 'conspirators' arrested in the case

Ghaziabad police have said that the three conspirators who "hatched the conspiracy" with the woman to implicate the accused are Azad, Gaurav, and Afzal. Azad, the kingpin, during the investigation confessed that the woman and the accused were locked in a property dispute that made them hatch the conspiracy. The Alto car used in the conspiracy has also been seized.