5 abduct, gang-rape woman in Ghaziabad, dump her on road

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 19, 2022

Police arrested four accused, who have a property dispute with the survivor.

Five men allegedly abducted a 40-year-old woman in Ghaziabad. The accused gang-raped and tortured her for two days by inserting a rod in her private parts and later dumped her on the road. Police arrested four accused, who have a property dispute with the survivor. In another horrific incident, a school staffer was held for allegedly raping a four-year-old student in Hyderabad.

Admitted to hospital in critical condition

The woman was found in a sack, lying in a pool of blood beside Ashram Road, which connects Ghaziabad to Delhi, on Tuesday. The woman was admitted to GTB Hospital and is in a serious condition, police said on Wednesday. A property dispute case between both parties is ongoing in the court, Ghaziabad SP Nipun Agarwal said.

What police said?

After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away gang-raped her. FIR registered. 4 people nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action: Nipun Agarwal, SP City(Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/mKmpArCEWf — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Woman was returning to Delhi from birthday party

The woman was returning to Delhi from a birthday party in Ghaziabad and her brother dropped her at a bus stop. While waiting for the bus, a car stopped near her and the accused dragged her inside. They took her to an unknown location and raped her. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Ghaziabad SSP in the case.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to SSP Ghaziabad

हर दिन दरिंदगी, हैवानियत देख देखकर मन टूटता है। महिलाओं और बच्चियों की चीखें कानों में गूंजती हैं। क्या बेटियाँ ऐसे ही मरती रहेंगी? pic.twitter.com/dLz2IZooBc — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

Principal's driver rapes minor student for two months

The school principal's driver was arrested for allegedly raping a kindergarten student at DAV Public School in the posh locality of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The kid told her mother that the accused had been raping her for two months. Following this, the girl's parents along with others protested in front of the school and beat up the driver on Tuesday.

Parents noticed change in kid's behavior

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He used to handle odd jobs and ran errands for staff members, thus coming in contact with the students. Her parents had observed a change in her behavior before the revelation. The kid was later sent for counseling.