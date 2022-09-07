Delhi

Delhi: Firecracker ban to continue this Diwali, says environment minister

Rai said that in a bid to save people from pollution, last year's ban on firecrackers will continue this Diwali as well.

Delhi Government will continue its ban on firecrackers this Diwali as well, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Two days after a key meet on air pollution, Rai confirmed that the national capital will continue with its ban on firecrackers. Last Diwali, citizens violated the government ban on bursting firecrackers, which led to Delhi witnessing severe air pollution over the next few weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pollution levels in Delhi are a matter of concern for all its residents, especially with firecrackers and stubble burning raising toxic air levels during the winter season.

Last year, Delhi witnessed a harrowing 'severe' air quality on the morning after Diwali, despite the government ban on firecrackers.

The PM2.5 levels rose from 389 µg/m3 to 1,553 µg/m3 the next day.

Details Ban on production, sale, storage, and usage of firecrackers

Taking to Twitter, Rai said that in a bid to save people from pollution, last year's ban on firecrackers will continue this Diwali as well. The ban includes the production, storage, sale, and usage of all firecrackers, and will continue till January 1, 2023. "This time there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi," Rai said.

Twitter Post Take a look at what the minister said

दिल्ली में लोगों को प्रदूषण के खतरे से बचाने के लिए पिछले साल की तरह ही इस बार भी सभी तरह के पटाखों के उत्पादन, भंडारण, बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है, तांकि लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 7, 2022

Ban Government arms to work together

The ban is part of Delhi's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce air pollution. On Monday, Rai discussed a 15-point action plan under GRAP for the upcoming winter season. This year, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Revenue Department, and the Delhi Police will develop an action plan to make sure that the firecracker ban is not violated during Diwali festivities in October.

Crackers When did the ban first come in place?

After witnessing a major drop in air quality in 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned firecrackers between November 9 to 30 in Delhi. This will be the third year of the ban, which has been a dividing factor among many Delhi residents. Last year, the Delhi Police arrested 281 people for supplying and bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

Diwali What happened during Diwali last year?

Last Diwali, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government also launched a Pathake Nahi, Diye Jalao campaign to cut down the bursting of firecrackers. People from several parts of the city and its suburbs complained of itchy throat and watery eyes as a layer of smog formed in the area. The city did not witness any relief until the third day after the festival.