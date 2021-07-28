SIT formed to probe extortion case against Param Bir Singh

The Marine Drive Police last week registered an FIR against Singh, five other police officers, and two other persons on extortion charges

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a probe into an extortion case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and seven others registered at Mumbai's Marine Drive Police Station and another case registered with the crime branch, an official said. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale issued orders for setting up the SIT on July 25, he said.

SIT

SIT will comprise seven members headed by DCP Nimit Goyal

"The SIT will comprise seven members and will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimit Goyal, who is posted in the local arms department," the official said. "Goyal will be the supervising officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deonar, MS Mujawar will be the investigating officer in the case," the official further said.

Information

Here are the names of other members of the SIT

The other members of the SIT are - Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Inspector Prinam Parab, Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) Inspector Sachin Puranik, Azad Maidan Police Station Inspector Vinay Ghorpade, crime branch's assistant Police Inspector Mahendra Patil and Cyber Police Station API Vishal Gaikwad, he said.

FIR

FIR was registered against Singh and seven others last week

"Mumbai Police Chief Nagrale in his order instructed ACP Mujawar to take possession of documents related to the cases from the Marine Drive Police Station and ACP crime (D-West)," he said. The Marine Drive Police last week registered an FIR against Singh, five other police officers, and two other persons on charges of extortion, cheating, and forgery, following a complaint filed by a builder.

Threat

Singh demanded Rs. 15cr for withdrawing the cases: Builder

The builder had alleged that the accused demanded Rs. 15 crore from him for withdrawing the cases registered against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh threatened to register a case under the MCOCA and arrest the builder, a police official had earlier said quoting the builder's complaint.

Extortion

Singh also allegedly created forged documents

Singh also allegedly created forged documents with the signature of the builder's nephew and extorted property worth crores of rupees, the FIR said. Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.