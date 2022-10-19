Delhi

Delhi: 3-year jail term for dealing firecrackers, 6-month for bursting

A total of 408 teams from various departments will ensure the the ban is being adhered to.

With Diwali approaching, Delhi has banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers apart from prohibiting bursting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Persons found guilty will be charged under Section 9B of the Explosives Act and face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000. Those caught bursting firecrackers could be jailed for up to six months.

Pollution levels in Delhi are a matter of concern for all its residents, especially with firecrackers and stubble burning raising toxic air levels during the winter season.

Last year, Delhi witnessed a harrowing 'severe' air quality on the morning after Diwali, despite the government ban on firecrackers.

The air quality index (AQI) had reached 463 on a scale where 500 is the most hazardous.

A public awareness campaign named Diye Jalao, Patakhe Nahi to sensitize people on the critical impact of firecrackers on air pollution will be launched on October 21. The Delhi government has planned to light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. A total of 408 teams from different administrative departments were set up to implement the ban.

Strict actions will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under IPC 268, there is a provision of fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Among the 408 teams, Delhi Police has formed 210 teams, the revenue department has 165 teams and Delhi Pollution Control Committee has 33 teams. Rai said, a total of 188 cases of violations were reported and 2,917 kg of firecrackers were seized till Sunday.

Ahead of Diwali, air quality index (AQI) reached a dangerous level at 317 on Wednesday in the national capital Delhi. The AQI has remained poor for the past four days in the city. Delhi's air quality possibly worsens due to stubble burning, festivities, and weather changes as it has been witnessing low air quality ahead of winter for past few years.

Two days after a key meeting on air pollution, the Delhi government in September decided to continue its ban on firecrackers for the third consecutive Diwali until January 1. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moved Supreme Court in September challenging the Delhi government's firecracker ban. The apex court turned down Tiwari's plea citing concerning levels of air pollution during Diwali.