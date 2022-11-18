India

Shraddha Walkar death: Poonawalla had beer, watched Netflix after murder

Shraddha Walkar death: Poonawalla had beer, watched Netflix after murder

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 18, 2022, 10:41 am 3 min read

So far, police have found only 10-13 bones out of the 35 pieces that accused Poonawalla dismembered Walkar's body into

More gory details surfacing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case reveal Aftab Ameen Poonawalla took around 10 hours to chop Walkar's body into 35 pieces after strangling her. In between, he took "breaks" to smoke cigarettes and drink beer. After chopping her body, he ordered food and watched Netflix. Poonawalla earlier confessed to having planned to kill Walkar a week prior to the incident.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla last week for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping up her body, and then clinically disposing of it after storing it in a fridge for days.

They reportedly met several years ago on a dating app while working in Mumbai.

They later moved to Delhi as Walkar's parents didn't approve of their interfaith relationship.

Information Police gets five more days of custody

Police sources told India Today that after the murder, Poonawalla took hours to wash the severed pieces of the body. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police produced him in court on Thursday seeking an extension of his custody for further interrogation, which was granted for five more days. Poonawalla would also undergo a narco test after Delhi's Saket Court approved the police's application for the same.

Details Fight broke out over bringing stuff from hometown

Poonawalla told the police the fight that led to the murder broke out over bringing household items from their hometown, Vasai, Maharashtra. The police found bloodstains in the kitchen of the couple's rented flat in Delhi's Chhattarpur. Its samples, along with that of Walkar's father's DNA, have been sent for examination. After the murder, Poonawalla also transferred Rs. 54,000 from her bank account online.

Evidence Clothes, skull not found yet, water bill pending

The flat has a pending water bill of Rs. 300, indicating a large amount of water the accused might have used to clean the house and hide evidence. A bag, suspected to contain Walkar's belongings, was also recovered. However, Walkar's skull remains to be found along with the clothes they wore on the day of the incident, allegedly thrown into a moving garbage vehicle.

Nabbed How was Poonawalla caught?

Walkar's family filed a missing report in Maharashtra in May. When the police contacted Poonawalla, he said he wasn't in touch with her. Later, when the Delhi Police began probing the case, he said that Walkar had left the house on May 22. However, the police traced the location of a transaction from Walkar's bank account and activity from her Instagram to Chhattarpur.

Victim blaming Union minister blames 'educated,' 'frank' girls

Meanwhile, the case has made way for increased moral policing of women, especially those staying with live-in partners or in interfaith relationships. In a classic case of victim blaming, Union MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, said the onus was on Walkar as she was "frank," adding educated girls shouldn't get into live-in relationships. He called for a "registration" for live-in relationships.