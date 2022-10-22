Politics

Firecracker ban hurts sentiments, hits workers: RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 22, 2022, 09:16 pm 3 min read

BJP MP from Delhi has also slammed the ban on firecrackers and voiced similar concerns

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has opposed the firecrackers ban announced by many state governments, including Delhi, during Diwali terming it "unscientific" and aimed at "hurting sentiments". The SJM appealed to the states to lift the ban claiming that Indian firecrackers do not cause much pollution unlike Chinese ones, which had already been banned.

Context Why does this story matter?

Some right-wing political organizations especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have challenged the ban on firecrackers, citing religious undertones.

However, governments stated that it is done to prevent hazardous air pollution since it is a problem for everyone.

Despite the government's ban on firecrackers, Delhi had 'severe' air quality the morning after Diwali last year.

Statement What exactly did SJM say?

"We strongly oppose a complete ban on firecrackers by the Government of NCT of Delhi, during the Diwali," said SJM convener Ashwani Mahajan. "It's inappropriate, aimed at hurting the sentiments, apart from causing a blow to the employment of millions of workers and others engaged in the production and distribution of firecrackers in the country," he said adding it's based on "false propaganda".

Details Governments misleading people: Mahajan

Mahajan said that the Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana governments have failed to stop stubble burning, but they are misleading people by ordering a ban on firecrackers. It has been proved that smoke from stubble burning is responsible for pollution in the capital Delhi and its adjoining states, but instead of focusing on that, they impose a ban on crackers, he added.

Employment 'Ban hits employment of over 10 lakh people'

SJM urged state governments to find a long-term solution to the problem of stubble burning. It claimed that the Supreme Court also approved the use of fireworks on Diwali, citing the tradition and employment of thousands of people. Over 10 lakh people work in the firecracker sector in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and other states, and they look forward to Diwali, Mahajan said.

Plea Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on BJP MP's petition

As per reports, a few days ago, the Supreme Court refused to urgently hear the plea of ​​BJP MP Manoj Tiwari against the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. Citing the city's air pollution, the Supreme Court said, "Let people breathe clean air. Spend your money on sweets." Notably, last three years, firecrackers are being banned in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

Politics BJP had also slammed the ban

Last month, the BJP slammed the ban saying that the contribution of cracker burning to Delhi's pollution was "minimal" and their banning on Diwali will hurt the sentiments of Hindus. "When Hindu festivals of Diwali and Dussehra are round the corner, (Kejriwal) imposes a ban on firecrackers. Every year Delhi has to suffer because of their failure," said BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.