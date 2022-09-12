Delhi

Delhi: Water supply to be affected this week; details here

The water supply will be affected due to construction work, the water supply board said.

Parts of Delhi will experience a shortage of water supply this week, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday. These areas will face a disruption in their water supply on September 13 and 14 due to maintenance work. In an advisory on Sunday, the DJB said that people must store water in advance. Here's more.

According to the DJB, the water supply will be completely cut off or will be available at low pressure on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The supply will be hit due to the interconnection of loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Bhagirathi Waste Treatment Plant to Gokulpuri Flyover with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the DJB said.

The areas to be affected by the disruption include North East Delhi, Karawal Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Yamuna Vihar, Nand Nagari, Ghonda, Shiv Vihar, Harsh Vihar, Dilshad Colony, Janta Flats, and Seemapuri and its adjacent areas. The DJB advised residents to store sufficient water in advance based on their requirements. However, the board will be providing a water tanker upon request.

The water supply of the following colonies/areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of 13.09.2022 and the morning of 14.09.2022. #DJB4U #DjbOnMissionMode #DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/tzmZOnMUlp — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) September 11, 2022

According to reports, officials are hoping to complete the interconnection works in the shortest possible time and restore the water supply by Thursday. However, in case of an emergency, residents can contact the central control room at 011-23527679, 23634469. Here are other numbers for a water emergency: Loni Road Water Emergency: 011-22814651, 22816023 Yamuna Vihar Water Emergency: 022817228 Jagriti SPS Water Emergency: 011-22374843, 22374237.