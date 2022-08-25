India

NRC, demonetization among 25 cases to be fast-tracked by SC

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 25, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has picked at least 25 key cases and submitted them to five-judge Constitution benches for fast-track hearings, The Indian Express reported. The cases, which include challenges to demonetization (2016) and reservations for economically weaker sections (2020), will be heard beginning Monday, two days after Justice UU Lalit takes over as Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Context Why does this story matter?

The decision comes only days after the appointment of a new Chief Justice and amid mounting concerns about excessive delays in hearing numerous cases.

Official records from Supreme Court, there are 342 five-judge bench cases, fifteen seven-judge bench cases, and 135 nine-judge cases pending before the Court as of August 1, as per The Indian Express.

Notice What does the SC notification say?

As per SC notification, the five-judge bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, August 29, 2022. The courts have been asked to decide on the filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions, and tentative indication with regard to the time taken by the learned counsel. "The matters shall be listed as per directions of the court(sic)," it said.

Pending cases What key matters would be heard?

Critical matters that are expected to be heard include those that contest the demonetization program, the formation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the effort to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, all of which have been waiting since 2016. Other critical cases are related to various religious matters, some of which have been pending since 2004.

Details Other important cases

According to reports, the cases involving the Dawoodi Bohra community's ex-communication practice have been pending since 2004. Similar to this, an Andhra Pradesh state ordinance designating Muslims as "backward" has been up for debate since 2006. Other matters that will be addressed as part of the new move concern polygamy and Nikah Halala, and the categorization of Sikhs as a minority in Punjab.

Data 71,411 cases pending with SC

According to Union Ministry for Law and Justice, there are 71,411 cases still pending in the Supreme Court as of August 2, 2022, of which 56,365 are civil cases and 15,076 are criminal cases. Over 10,491 of these cases have been waiting for a solution for more than ten years. Between five and ten years, 18,134 cases—or more than 42,000 total—were still unresolved.