New warrant against Alt-news co-founder Mohammed Zubair after SC bail

Jul 09, 2022

The Lakhimpur Kheri police moved a local court after Zubair was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Sitapur case and obtained a warrant against Zubair in the Lakhimpur case.

The Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri police obtained a warrant against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a one-year-old case filed last year on charges of inciting animosity between two groups, hours after the Supreme Court granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the Sitapur case. The Sitapur case involved hurting the sentiments of followers of religious leaders accused of calling for Muslim genocide.

Context Why does this story matter?

In June, the Delhi Police arrested Zubair after registering an FIR based on a right-wing social media account's complaint, seeking action against him.

Later, the police in Sitapur also booked Zubair for terming Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, Yati Narsinghanand, and Swami Anand Swarup "hatemongers" on Twitter.

Notably, these leaders were accused of calling for Muslim genocide in Haridwar and Delhi on several occasions.

Statement Official statement over the development

"The Lakhimpur Kheri court has summoned Zubair in court on July 11," stated SP Sanjeev Suman in Lakhimpur Kheri. The case was registered in September 2021 as per a court order. On Friday, the Lakhimpur Kheri police petitioned a local court, obtained an arrest warrant for Zubair after SC's order, and served the warrant at the Sitapur district jail, where Zubair is currently imprisoned.

New case What is the new Lakhimpur case all about?

As per the police, Ashish Kumar Katiyar registered a case against Zubair, accusing him of spreading false news to disrupt communal harmony. Zubair was thus charged with violating the Indian Penal Code Section 153-A, which prohibits "promoting enmity between two groups." Two days ago, Zubair was transferred to Sitapur from Delhi, where he was incarcerated in relation to a separate case lodged last week.

Information Zubair arrested for a 2018 tweet satirizing a 1983 movie

Notably, Zubair was first arrested by Delhi police on June 27 for a 2018 tweet satirizing a 1983 film sequence. After transferring Zubair to Sitapur, Delhi police took Zubair to a local court, where he was sentenced to six days of police custody.

Notably, Zubair was initially arrested after highlighting comments made by the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammed earlier this month. To recall, Sharma's remarks led to a diplomatic row, with a number of Muslim countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, condemning the BJP. Following this, the Centre was compelled to distance itself from Sharma's statements, while the BJP suspended her.

Fact Zubair targeted because of his name, faith, profession: Lawyer

Earlier, Zubair's lawyer, Vrinda Grover, reportedly stated in the Delhi Police case that her client had only shared a screenshot from a 1983 movie—Kissi Se Na Kehna—which was cleared by the censor board. Grover said many others had also tweeted the same. Yet, Zubair was targeted because of his name, faith, and profession, she claimed, referring to him being a Muslim and a journalist.

Quote 'Few hours later, Sitapur police brought Zubair back to jail'

When inquired about the new case, Sitapur jail superintendent Suresh Singh reportedly stated that Zubair was taken into custody by Sitapur police on Friday morning before the Supreme Court decision. "A few hours later, Sitapur police brought Zubair back to jail...Zubair has been granted bail in the Sitapur case. Now, two warrants—one each for Delhi and Lakhimpur Kheri—are pending against Zubair," the superintendent stated.

Information The authorities will decide soon where to send Zubair now

Since Zubair was granted bail in the Sitapur case, the authorities would make a decision on where to send him soon. "Zubair hasn't been granted bail in the cases lodged against him in Delhi and Lakhimpur Kheri," the Sitapur jail's superintendent reportedly highlighted.