Azam Khan says inspector in jail warned of 'encounter'

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 23, 2022, 03:21 pm 2 min read

Azam Khan walked out of jail on Friday

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week, claimed that an inspector in the Sitapur jail had warned him of his encounter after release. The case pertained to the wrongful possession of the land for which the SP leader was lodged in jail since February 2020. He walked out of jail on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan has been in jail for over two years with his bail application languishing in the Allahabad High Court (HC).

He was chosen as the SP contender for Rampur in the 2022 UP elections. He had then moved the SC seeking interim bail, but the court had then refused to intervene.

Later, the top court directed the HC to expedite his bail plea.

Go underground Inspector in jail threatened Azam Khan

The Rampur MLA, who took oath as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, said to reporters that he wasn't sure where he was headed because an inspector in the jail had threatened him after he was granted bail. Azam said that the inspector asked him "go underground," as "you have several cases against you, you can be killed in an encounter."

Regret 'I will think why I became a vessel of hatred'

Notably, on the day of his release from jail, prominent SP leaders were conspicuous by their absence. On being asked why SP didn't raise any concern for him, Khan said, "There must have been some compulsions (for SP). I regret that no change could come." I will think about where I missed out in my loyalty...that I became a vessel of hatred," Khan said.

Twitter Post Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted after Khan's release

सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता व विधायक मा. श्री आज़म ख़ान जी के जमानत पर रिहा होने पर उनका हार्दिक स्वागत है। जमानत के इस फ़ैसले से सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने न्याय को नये मानक दिये हैं।पूरा ऐतबार है कि वो अन्य सभी झूठे मामलों-मुक़दमों में बाइज़्ज़त बरी होंगे।



झूठ के लम्हे होते हैं, सदियाँ नहीं! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 20, 2022

About SP leader won elections while in jail

Khan is a popular Muslim face of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP. He faced a slew of charges after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. In spite of being behind bars, Khan was able to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Rampur and the 2022 state Assembly elections.

Information 81 cases against Azam since BJP assumed power in UP

Reportedly, 81 cases--land grabbing, cheating, and criminal trespass--were filed against Khan at various police stations in Rampur since 2017. His wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah were also indicted in many instances. While Tanzeen got bail in December 2020, Abdullah was released in January.