Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves judgment till Tuesday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 23, 2022, 03:41 pm 3 min read

The Supreme Court had handed over the case to the district judge

A local court in Varanasi on Monday reserved its judgment on the Gyanvapi Mosque case after hearing the petitioners. The petitions, among other things, have sought permission to worship the Shivling, found inside the mosque, and make alternate arrangements for wazukhana inside the mosque. Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had handed over the case to the district judge.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a Shivling was found inside the mosque complex last week, the Varanasi Court had directed to seal the spot.

Disputing the claim, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid said the object was part of the wuzukhana's fountain.

The Supreme Court also ordered to protect the area, without hindering Muslims' access to namaz.

The survey team submitted the final report to the Varanasi court on Thursday.

Petitions Demands made in petitions

The Hindu devotees submitted two of the three petitions heard on Monday, while the mosque committee filed one. The demands made in the petitions by the devotees include permission for daily worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi complex, permission for the worship of the 'Shivling, a survey to determine the length and width of the Shivling, and provision of an alternate wazukhana arrangement.

Information Mosque's management committee invoked Places of Workship Act 1991

The management committee of the Mosque asked that no wazukhana be sealed and that the court should review the Gyanvapi survey and the case as per the provisions of regard the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Details SC gives 8-week deadline to district court

The Supreme Court had given the district court eight weeks to finish its hearing. It ruled that because civil litigation is sensitive, the district court should hear the case instead of the civil judge. Later, the district court ordered that at the hearing, only the lawyers involved in the case be present. Meanwhile, security outside the court has been beefed up.

Context Controversy began in 1991 after petitions against mosque

Back in 1991, lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi had filed a petition in a Varanasi court as the "next friend" of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir's presiding deity. Rastogi had argued Maharaja Vikramaditya built a temple 2,050 years ago on the site where the mosque stands. Other petitioners claimed Aurangzeb built the mosque in the 17th century by removing a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

Background The case so far

The 1991 Gyanvapi case was on hold for several years until the Allahabad High Court (HC) suspended the hearing. However, the case resurfaced in 2019 following the Supreme Court's decision in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. The HC's decision was based on the Places of Worship Act, 1991, forbidding any changes to a worship place's religious character as it was on August 15, 1947.