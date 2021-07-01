64-year-old ties widowed daughter-in-law with chain, beats her; arrested

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting his widowed daughter-in-law there.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting his widowed daughter-in-law there. A video of the horrific incident had recently gone viral on social media, after which the police swung into action and identified the people involved in it. The cops have since registered a case and further probe is underway.

Incident took place at Haldaur region of Bijnor

The incident was reported from Haldaur region of Bijnor. In the viral clip, the elderly man was seen thrashing the woman and pushing her to the ground even as passers-by silently watched the assault. The woman had been tied up with a metal chain, allegedly by her father-in-law. The victim's husband had passed away some time back, according to reports.

Man assaulted daughter-in-law over property dispute

The father-in-law, identified as Hridesh Kumar, assaulted Saroj Devi, 40, over some property dispute, according to Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police. "The man has been identified as Hridesh Kumar and the woman is his widowed daughter-in-law, Saroj Devi, 40," Singh said, according to The Tribune. "When police questioned him, he said there was a dispute between him and Saroj Devi over property allocation."

Police has filed a case, booked Kumar

Police has filed a case and booked Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports say. "The man tied his widowed daughter-in-law in chains, beat her up, and tore off her clothes," the police said. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for justice for the woman and demanding strict action against the accused.

Women helpline numbers in India

Victims of domestic abuse can dial 1091 - a dedicated nationwide helpline to aid women in distress. You can also call the national domestic violence hot-line "Dhwani" at 1800 102 7282.