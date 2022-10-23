Delhi

Smog returns to Delhi as air quality deteriorates before Diwali

Oct 23, 2022

Many areas in Delhi witnessed dense smog with air quality further deteriorating

The air quality in the national capital Delhi degraded to "poor" on Sunday, a day before Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 251 in the morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The AQI was even worse at 266 on Saturday evening in the Delhi University area.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi is among the world's most polluted cities, presenting a major health risk for its nearly 30 million residents.

Both city and central governments have been repeatedly pulled up by the Supreme Court to implement anti-pollution measures.

Notably, Delhi's air quality turns hazardous every winter due to industrial and vehicular pollution, stubble burning, and bursting of firecrackers, among other reasons.

Details Scary smog returns to national capital

According to reports, some areas of Delhi witnessed smog pushing the air quality further down. On Sunday, the people of the national capital woke up to a blanket of smoke amid poor air quality. Areas near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, India gate, and Kartavya Path witnessed poor visibility as vehicles drove through the smog, ANI reported.

Action Steps taken by Delhi government

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government started its 15-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution. The plan will likely address issues of dust pollution, stubble burning, open waste burning, and bursting of firecrackers, among others, he said. Rai claimed that nearly 39% of Delhi's air pollution is generated locally, with the remaining coming from surrounding areas of NCR.

Punishment Crackdown on firecrackers: 3-year jail for dealing, 6-month for bursting

On October 19, Delhi banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers apart from prohibiting bursting, as per official order. It said persons found guilty will be charged under Section 9B of the Explosives Act and face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000. Those caught bursting firecrackers could be jailed for up to six months, the order said.

Measure What is the scale of AQI?

To recall, Delhi saw the worst air quality in five years, a day after Diwali last year, when the 24-hour average AQI reached 462. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

Challenge SC upheld ban in September

Two days after a key meeting on air pollution, the Delhi government in September decided to continue its ban on firecrackers for the third consecutive Diwali until January 1. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moved Supreme Court in September challenging the Delhi government's firecracker ban. The apex court turned down Tiwari's plea citing concerning levels of air pollution during Diwali.