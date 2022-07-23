Mumbai

Mumbai: Waiter stabs chef to death over order changes

Mumbai: Waiter stabs chef to death over order changes

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 08:43 pm 2 min read

The staff at the hotel informed police that the two fought over a customer's order and this led accused Madhav Mandal to stab Jagdish Jalal.

In a horrifying incident reported from the Andheri (East) neighborhood of Mumbai on Thursday, a cook was fatally stabbed by a waiter at a three-star hotel near PVR Cinema after an argument broke out between the two. The argument began after certain adjustments were made to a customer's purchase. The deceased person has been identified as Jagdish Jalal (42).

Fact The accused surrenders

After killing the victim, the accused, Madhav Mandal (27) waited outside the hotel until Mumbai police arrived and arrested him. Jalal was originally from Uttarakhand and had been working with the waiter at the hotel for nearly a year. According to officials, the duo had significant fights with each other ever since they started working at the hotel.

Details Details regarding the incident

However, an argument once again broke out between them at 8:10 am when Mandal, the waiter and Bhayander resident, ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife to stab Jalal in the chest. Inspector Deepak Surve stated that Jalal succumbed to his injuries on the spot. According to authorities, Mandal didn't run away, and remained on the hotel premises to surrender.

Murder Mandal admitted he lost his temper over constant orders

The accused admitted to the police that he had lost his temper because he had become frustrated with the constant string of orders that were being assigned to him. Mandal and Jalal argued after a customer unexpectedly requested a change in order. In accordance with the provisions of Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Mandal has been arrested and charged with murder.