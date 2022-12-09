Auto

Stella Moto Buzz EV launched for Rs. 95,000: Check features

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 09, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Stella Moto Buzz EV has a top speed of 55km/h (Photo Credit: Stella Moto)

Homegrown two-wheeler maker Stella Moto, backed by the Jaidka group, has taken the wraps off its first electric scooter called the Buzz. The electric scooter, offered in four colors, carries a price tag of Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom) and comes with a three-year warranty. The EV will be available via the company's showrooms across the country starting this month.

With India moving toward a sustainable future, several automobile companies based here have taken up manufacturing electric vehicles.

Stella Moto is an addition to that fast-growing list, which includes names such as Hero Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Ampere Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS Electric, Ola Electric, and BGauss.

The Buzz will face tough competition from rivals like Ola S1 and Ather 450X.

The EV sports an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Buzz has a compact yet eye-catching look with an angular, indicator-mounted front apron, LED headlamp, taillamp as well as turn signals, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, and a seat with single-piece grab rail. It runs on tubeless tires wrapped around alloy wheels. The EV features a digital instrument console, anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, center-locking, and passenger footrests.

It attains a top speed of 55km/h

The EV is backed by a 2kW BLDC electric motor linked to a 2.16kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 90km on a single charge. The electric scooter promises a top speed of 55km/h.

What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the EV comes equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively. It also gets cruise control and multiple temperature sensors, which alert the battery management system to cut off power in case of overheating. Suspension duties are taken care of by upside-down forks up front and twin spring shockers on the rear.

What about the pricing?

Stella Moto Buzz electric scooter has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 95,000. The EV is up for grabs in four colors - Grey, Matt Blue, Red, and Brown. Delivery of the two-wheeler has also begun.