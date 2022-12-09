Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ CNG spotted doing test runs: Check design, features

SKODA KUSHAQ CNG variant will flaunt dual-pod LED headlights (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA is working to introduce the CNG version of the KUSHAQ in the Indian market. The SUV was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The CNG-powered model was seen with emission control and measuring equipment and is expected to be powered by a retuned engine. The car could arrive on our shores by early 2023.

Why does this story matter?

SKODA, a 120-year-old carmaker, is known for creating some of the most value-for-money offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments. The KUSHAQ is one such made-in-India vehicle.

In India, the company will become the first to install CNG on a turbo petrol engine. However, it is not yet clear if the CNG model will be offered with an automatic gearbox.

The car will flaunt a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille

SKODA KUSHAQ CNG will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunt a muscular bonnet, dual-pod LED headlights, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by chromed door handles, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the rear, the SUV will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

It will be offered with a turbocharged bi-fuel engine

The KUSHAQ CNG could draw power from a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine. The CNG variant is expected to see a 10% drop in power and torque numbers. The mill should either be mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The SUV will feature ventilated seats and an electric sunroof

Inside, the KUSHAQ CNG will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, it should get six airbags and traction control.

How much will it cost?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA KUSHAQ CNG will be revealed at the time of its launch. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.